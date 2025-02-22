GDXJ: Junior Gold Miners Sport Momentum And An Attractive Valuation (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Gold mining stocks, particularly the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), have outperformed gold itself, with GDXJ up 67% in the past year.
- GDXJ's modest valuation, strong technical trends, and bullish seasonal patterns make it a compelling buy despite its high risk and volatility.
- The ETF's portfolio consists of small-cap gold miners with high growth potential, and its assets under management have grown to $5 billion.
- With gold prices nearing $3,000 per ounce, earnings estimates for gold mining companies are rising, making GDXJ's current price-to-earnings ratio attractive.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.