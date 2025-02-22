Following the Q4 printout, we expect a positive reaction to Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY). The company posted record earnings with a strong delivery, setting the pace for the new plan in light of the higher 2024 base. In our last assessment, Zurich
Zurich Insurance: Supportive Fundamentals With EPS Growth And Defensive CHF Yield
Summary
- Zurich Insurance Group posted record earnings in FY 2024, with a robust operating profit and a strong Solvency II ratio of 252%.
- Concerns about wildfire impacts are mitigated. Zurich estimates a manageable pre-tax impact of $200 million, maintaining confidence in its financial stability.
- Despite no buyback announcement, Zurich increased its dividend by 8% to CHF 28, showing strong capital returns and a defensive yield.
- With EPS growth of 9% per year, our buy is confirmed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZURVY, ZFSVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.