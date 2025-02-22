Esperion Therapeutics: Little Upside Potential In Their Earlier Generation Drug

Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Esperion Therapeutics has two approved LDL-C lowering therapies, Nexletol and Nexlizet, but lacks a strong pipeline for future growth.
  • Recent label expansions for Nexletol and Nexlizet have broadened their indications, but competition from Merck's PCSK9 inhibitor could impact ESPR's market position.
  • Financially, Esperion has limited cash runway and faces challenges from more effective and safer LDL-C lowering treatments like PCSK9 inhibitors.
  • Despite trading near 52-week lows, I see little upside in investing in Esperion due to its moderate benefits and lack of a robust pipeline.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) five years ago, and before that, I used to cover it regularly. Our general strategy, with some notable exceptions, is to invest only in pre-commercial stage companies. That is probably why, after its LDL-C

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners
18.12K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ESPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News