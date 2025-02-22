AMZY Is A Role Model For The YieldMax Options Strategy

John Bowman
4.02K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF uses aggressive options strategies for income, resulting in high yields but potential capital losses.
  • AMZY's strategy involves buying US Treasuries, creating synthetic long positions in AMZN, and selling short calls daily, achieving a near-38% distribution rate.
  • Despite historical underperformance, YieldMax's improved options strategy now allows more room for AMZN's upside, making AMZY more attractive for bullish, high-risk income investors.
  • I recommend a hold rating for AMZY, advising speculative income investors to limit allocation to 1% or less due to inherent risks.

Five Harlequin Great Dane puppies sleeping in row, overhead view

Martin Harvey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Regular readers of mine will know that I've not always been very kind to YieldMax funds in the past, and have given many of them sell ratings. It should be of note that I was

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.02K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AMZY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News