NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) reported 4Q24 results with net revenue below consensus as the steady progress in the gaming business was offset by the weakness in the non-game segments. Although mobile games were soft in the Q, PC
NetEase: Undervalued Gaming Giant With Global Potential
Summary
- NetEase's 4Q24 net revenue missed consensus due to non-gaming segment weakness, but gaming revenue rose 1.5% y/y, driven by strong PC game performance.
- Positive initial reception of new games like Marvel Rivals and Where Winds Meet indicates strong global potential and a promising pipeline for 2025.
- NTES trades at a 9x forward EBITDA, undervalued compared to peers; we value it at 12x forward EBITDA, implying a 26% upside.
- NTES's proven track record in developing proprietary IPs positions it better than Tencent to deliver AAA global hits, limiting downside risk.
