I’ve liked Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (OTCPK:NNDNF) (6594.T) for quite some time for the company’s strong knowhow in motors and the opportunity to leverage that knowhow into attractive markets like electric vehicles, robotics, and data centers. While
Nidec: Challenged By Margins, But Executing On Growth Opportunities
Summary
- Nidec has been applying its strong motor knowhow to growth markets like EVs, robotics, and data centers, but margin leverage has become an ongoing point of contention with investors.
- The unsolicited bid for Makino raises questions about management's focus, given the cyclical nature of the machine tool market and other promising opportunities like robotics.
- Revenue growth has been better than expected recently, but margin performance has been lacking, hurting investor confidence and the stock's valuation.
- Despite these frustrations, Nidec's valuation suggests significant upside if management can improve margin execution and remained focused on attractive growth opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FR.pa either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.