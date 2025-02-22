Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2025 ET

Shuichi Ishibashi - Global CEO

Naoki Hishinuma - Global CFO

Yasuhiro Morita - Global CAO & Global CSO

Shinji Kakiuchi - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Tairiku Sakaguchi - Mizuho Securities

Kazunori Maki - SMBC Nikko Securities

Arifumi Yoshida - Citigroup Global Markets

Shiro Sakamaki - Bank of America

Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO, Mr. Shuichi Ishibashi; Representative Executive Officer, Global CFO, Global CAO and Global CSO, Yasuhiro Morita; as well, we have Global CFO in-charge of the Finance Division, Mr. Naoki Hishinuma.

First and foremost, I would like to call upon Mr. Ishibashi -- Shu Ishibashi, Bridgestone Corporation Member of the Board, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer, on the subject of the summary of financial results 2024 and business plan for 2025.

Shuichi Ishibashi

Hello, everyone. I am Ishibashi, Global CEO.

Today, I am going to explain the company's summary of financial results for 2024 and business plans for 2025.

First, summary of 2024 consolidated financial results. The structural changes in the automotive industry due to the rise of Chinese EVs and amid the new threats of acceleration of tire industry structural changes caused by an increase in low-end imports, especially in Latin America and Europe, the company did achieve year-on-year increase in both revenue and adjusted operating profit, partly due to a tailwind in foreign exchange rate. Revenue was approximately JPY4.4 trillion, adjusted operating profit, approximately JPY480 billion, with adjusted operating profit margin of 10.9%. Net income from continuing operations was JPY295 billion, ROIC, 8.2%, and ROE was approximately JPY100 billion