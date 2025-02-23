I am Dividend Grower and I’m always searching for dividend stocks with sustainable payout ratios. Especially those that have a history of growing their dividends well above the rate of inflation. Sometimes these are the obvious ones (think KO, PG, etc.) but more often they are not. I have an MBA from Columbia University and worked in the finance industry in New York for many years. I have been both a registered investment advisor and a commercial real estate lender. These have been my career areas of focus. Two of the largest deals I had the privilege to work on were the Macy’s and Allied Campeau leveraged buy outs. Both involved real estate. Currently I hold a certified general real estate appraiser license, so you will find that part of my focus will be on REITs, their dividends and risk given their portfolios. I have been investing for myself and for others for over twenty years. I am a value oriented investor, along the Graham and Buffett lines, so I will post my value calculations for different stocks here. My approach is to maintain a large watch list of stocks that is always evolving, and determine what a strong entry point is, so that I capture both appreciation and dividend yield. Some of my favorite buys in the past have been Target in 2017 for $51 a share after the data breach hit the news. The current share price is $130 with a 3.3% yield. Another was Emerson Electric (EMR) at $31 a share during the great recession of 2008-2010. It is currently $96 per share. I am pleased to be writing for Seeking Alpha because it forces me to be organized and methodical about stocks I’m evaluating. I am also able to get feedback from other knowledgeable investors reading the articles. Writing for Alpha helps grow our investing community and while we will all retire one day, we never retire from investing.