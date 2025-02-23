Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Arav Kacker as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Ryanair: Keeping Costs Steady While Investing In Growth
Summary
- Ryanair epitomizes the ‘budget airline’ business model, boasting some of the highest efficiency and operational metrics amongst its peers, like its 93.5% load factor (FY24).
- Two years clear of the initial impact of COVID-19, Ryanair is rapidly growing its already dominant reach, with a 3-year revenue CAGR in excess of 54%.
- A considerable investment in fleet expansion, seeking to increase their aircraft from 609 to 900 by 2034, underpins their growth strategy.
- The combination of an aggressive capacity push paired with industry-leading cost management yields an attractive investment opportunity.
- Ryanair trades at relatively cheap multiples, with an LTM EV/EBIT of 12.73x vs a select peer group average of 28.55x and median of 17.79x.
