Vestas Wind Systems ( OTCPK:VWSYF ) ( OTCPK:VWDRY ) has ended 2024 with a very strong operating performance, delivering €6.1 billion in revenue and more than tripling its EBIT before special items to €759 million in

NHM Capital is a family office investing across different assets classes with a focus on global listed equity. NHM Capital is run by Markus Schmitz who worked for 20 years in Investmentbanking at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse starting in Mergers and Acquisitions and moving to Capital Markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWSYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.