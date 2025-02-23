Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday with a non-GAAP EPS of C$0.36 and a revenue of C$1.18B, up about 40% from last year. However, its income was lower in 2024 than in 2023, mainly due to one-time charges related to the
Cameco: Crashing Uranium Spot Price Points To Stagnant Income
Summary
- One-time charges and supply chain issues impacted Cameco's Q4 earnings, leading to a 6.6% stock drop despite higher revenues.
- Concerns over tariffs on Canadian uranium exports and production issues in Kazakhstan could limit Cameco's competitiveness and profitability.
- The uranium market faces a potential oversupply, with rising US production and record-high production from Cameco's Canadian mines pressuring spot prices.
- Long-term uranium demand growth appears moderate, and Cameco's high valuation may not be justified without significant geopolitical disruptions or supply chain issues.
- I expect Cameco to earn an EPS of around $1.1 in 2025, but its growth may be limited over the coming years due to higher unit cost growth and lower spot prices.
