My last article about Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) was published at the end of September 2024 at a time when we saw the first signs of optimism returning to the Chinese stock market. Back then, many major Chinese
Tencent: A Potential New Bull Market Is Taking Shape
Summary
- Tencent stock remains a "Buy" due to its strong economic moat, solid growth prospects, and reasonable valuation despite recent stock price increases.
- China's macroeconomic outlook shows signs of improvement, with GDP growth expected to be 4.6% in 2025, potentially leading to a long-term bull market.
- Tencent's Q3 2024 results show solid growth with revenue up 8.1% YoY, operating profit up 20.3% YoY, and free cash flow up 14.5% YoY.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest Tencent is undervalued, with potential growth rates justifying higher valuations, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
