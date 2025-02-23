Tencent: A Potential New Bull Market Is Taking Shape

Daniel Schönberger
12.81K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Tencent stock remains a "Buy" due to its strong economic moat, solid growth prospects, and reasonable valuation despite recent stock price increases.
  • China's macroeconomic outlook shows signs of improvement, with GDP growth expected to be 4.6% in 2025, potentially leading to a long-term bull market.
  • Tencent's Q3 2024 results show solid growth with revenue up 8.1% YoY, operating profit up 20.3% YoY, and free cash flow up 14.5% YoY.
  • Intrinsic value calculations suggest Tencent is undervalued, with potential growth rates justifying higher valuations, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Tencent America HQ

hapabapa

My last article about Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) was published at the end of September 2024 at a time when we saw the first signs of optimism returning to the Chinese stock market. Back then, many major Chinese

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger
12.81K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, JD, TCEHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TCEHY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCEHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCTZF
--
TCEHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News