Margin Balances Suggests Risks Are Building

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(21min)

Summary

  • Friday was also an options expiration event, which added to the selling pressure in the market when the virus news hit.
  • When investors buy stocks on margin, they must deposit an initial amount, typically 50% of the purchase price per Regulation T set by the Federal Reserve.
  • While the increase in margin balances is alarming, it is even more concerning when we remember that retail investors are also piling into leverage ETFs and options at a frightening pace.

Man"s hand starting domino effect

PM Images

New Coronavirus Discovery Shakes Markets

Last week, we discussed that continued bullish exuberance and high levels of complacency can quickly turn into volatility. As we noted then, introducing an unexpected, exogenous event can soon lead to a price decline if

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
31.96K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News