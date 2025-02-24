Kemira: Long-Term Growth Potential Remains Intact

Feb. 24, 2025 10:30 AM ETKemira Oyj (KOYJF) StockKOYJF
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Kemira's 2024 financial results were flat, with a strong balance sheet after selling its oil & gas division, reducing net debt significantly.
  • Despite a 10% revenue drop, excluding the oil & gas division, underlying revenue increased by 5%, and net profit was EUR 48M.
  • Kemira's 2024 free cash flow was robust at EUR 273M, with a potential increase to EUR 2 per share when excluding growth investments.
  • The 2025 outlook is modest with a slight revenue and EBITDA increase, but strong cash flow and a low payout ratio suggest a potential dividend hike.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Finland economic growth on financial graph. Finland financial growth on market graph

IherPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Kemira (OTCPK:KOYJF) has released its financial results for 2024, and those results were pretty flat as there were no surprises (nor positive nor negative). I originally liked the company for its relatively defensive characteristics, as this

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.48K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KOYJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KOYJF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KOYJF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News