Berkshire Hathaway: Good Results But Even Warren Buffett's Not Buying (Downgrade To Hold)
Summary
- Warren Buffett's 2024 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders rehashes old themes, offering little new insight; the 10-K is more informative for investors.
- The Insurance segment excelled, with Geico's underwriting gains doubling and overall underwriting income reaching $9 billion.
- BNSF and BHE faced one-off legal issues, but underlying operational improvements suggest future growth; Manufacturing's earnings rival BNSF and BHE combined.
- Berkshire's stock is trading near fair value; with macroeconomic uncertainty and Buffett's succession nearing, I rate Berkshire shares a Hold.
