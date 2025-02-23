Apollo Commercial: More Than Meets The Eye (Rating Upgrade)

  • Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend cut in 3Q24 improved its dividend pay-out ratio, making the dividend safer and better covered.
  • Despite market challenges, ARI profited from $1.9 billion in new loan originations in 2024, though it faced significant loan losses.
  • ARI's stock is undervalued, selling at a 25% discount to book value, presenting a favorable risk/reward compared to peers like Blackstone Mortgage Trust.
  • Higher interest rates pose risks, but ARI's dividend cut provides a margin of safety, supporting a 'Buy' rating with a 10% dividend yield.

Pay-out metrics for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) now improved for two consecutive quarters after the mortgage real estate investment trust slashed its dividend by 29% in the September-quarter.

My last stock classification on Apollo

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

