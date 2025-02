Alan Brochstein, CFA, is one of the first investment professionals to focus exclusively on the cannabis industry. Alan got his start as a financial professional in the securities industry in 1986, managing investments in institutional environments until he founded AB Analytical Services in 2007 in order to provide independent consulting to registered investment advisors. He is also the managing partner of New Cannabis Ventures, a leading provider of relevant financial information in the cannabis industry since 2015.

Alan has run the investing group 420 Investor for investors interested in the publicly-traded cannabis stocks that he moved to Seeking Alpha in 2023, since 2013. As the leader of the investing group 420 Investor, Alan closely covers 23 stocks and shares investment news as it comes out, previews of their earnings reports and analysis of them afterwards. He also offers a sub-service of 420 Investor, The Big Picture, which will help you stay on top of the cannabis sector!