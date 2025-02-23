The “US exceptionalism” trade has come under attack to start 2025. Since October 2007, the S&P 500, led primarily by large-cap growth, has outpaced ex-US shares. The last handful of weeks, however, have seen a positive absolute and relative turn among
VEU: International Stocks Outperforming To Start 2025, More Upside Ahead
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on VEU due to its compelling valuation, positive momentum, and broad international exposure, especially in large-cap stocks.
- The recent performance of VEU suggests a potential shift away from US exceptionalism, with VEU outperforming VTI since late 2024.
- VEU's low expense ratio, high dividend yield, and favorable PEG ratio make it an attractive option for diversifying away from US equities.
- Technically, VEU shows strong bullish signals, holding key support levels and breaking above resistance, indicating a positive trend for 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VXUS, VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.