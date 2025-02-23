Wall Street Week Ahead

Investors this week will be on the lookout for the print of the PCE Price Index for January on Friday. That's the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The second estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product in the U.S. is due Thursday, along with durable goods data for last month.



The highlight of next week’s earnings calendar will be the world’s most valuable chipmaker, Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets expect the company to offer up “strong” results and guidance when it reports quarterly results next week, despite the GB200 NVL constraints it has faced.

Other notable earnings names include Home Depot (HD), Intuit (INTU), Salesforce (CRM), and Workday (WDAY).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 24 - ONEOK (OKE), Public Storage (PSA), Trip.com Group (TCOM), Zoom Communications (ZM), and SBA Communications (SBAC).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 25 - Home Depot, Intuit, Workday, Sempra (SRE), and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 26 - Nvidia, Salesforce, Lowe's (LOW), TJX (TJX), and Stellantis (STLA).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 27 - Vistra (VST), HP (HPQ), Rocket (RKT), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and NetApp (NTAP).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, February 28 - EOG Resources (EOG), Chart Industries (GTLS), and AES (AES).

Investing Group Spotlight

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report earnings this week on Feb. 26 after the bell. The market expects about $38.1B in sales and $0.84 in normalized EPS. The top-line number will be especially important here, as the market will look for signs of continued growth, specifically in the lucrative enterprise AI GPU segment.



While Nvidia guided to only $37.5B in sales for Q4, Nvidia often sandbags its forecasts, making it easier to provide better-than-anticipated results for the AI market leader. Therefore, Nvidia could provide $38-39B in sales while potentially delivering a minor beat on the EPS side. Guidance is particularly crucial, as the market wants to see continued robust demand for Nvidia's AI products despite the recent DeepSeek and other concerning events.



Despite the high expectations, I anticipate Nvidia can provide another constructive earnings report, which should support its stock price trajectory and the trajectory of other high-quality AI picks. Discover more analysis from Victor Dergunov with his SA Investing Group service - The Financial Prophet.

