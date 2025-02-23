Rio Tinto: Financial Weakness To Continue In 2025

Manika Premsingh
Investing Group
(8min)

Summary

  • Rio Tinto's 2024 performance was weak, with a 1% decline in sales revenue and an 8% drop in underlying EPS due to challenges with its chief commodity, iron ore.
  • The financial outlook for 2025 isn't positive either, with projected declines in revenue and EPS, and continued weakness in iron ore prices and limited expected change to production.
  • Dividends can drop again in 2025, though the forward yield still isn't too bad at 5.5%.
  • Despite high market multiples and unlikely price gains, RIO's consistent dividends still encourage a Hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Borax Open Pit Mine

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the iron ore miner Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in November last year, its price is down by 10%. This was expected, considering that even the article was titled "Further Downside

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
3.46K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIO
--
RTNTF
--
RTPPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News