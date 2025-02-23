Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the “magnificent seven. 1” Even though gains have been concentrated, the results of the U.S. election, strong earnings momentum and a robust labor market
Ariel Investments Focused Value Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Even though gains have been concentrated, the results of the U.S. election, strong earnings momentum and a robust labor market drove bullish sentiment.
- Tool innovator, Snap-on Incorporated was the top contributor to performance in the period as the company continues to effectively navigate the growing complexity of the automotive repair industry.
- We believe the U.S. economy looks healthy and expect corporate profits to prove resilient.
- Once the performance gap between mega-cap stocks and smaller company counterparts narrows, our portfolios should be rewarded.
