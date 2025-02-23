Bayer: A Contrarian Thesis

Matthew Fry
141 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Bayer's diversified portfolio and robust late-stage pharmaceutical pipeline are expected to stabilize revenues despite LoE concerns, particularly with Xarelto facing generic competition.
  • The Crop Sciences division, despite ongoing glyphosate litigation, holds significant upside potential due to its expansive R&D pipeline and market undervaluation.
  • High leverage ratio constrains capital allocation optionality.
  • Ongoing glyphosate litigation trend is positive; remaining court case settlements are anticipated but more than accounted for in valuation.

Bayer AG To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Andreas Rentz

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) operates in three segments: Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Pharmaceutical Division

Bayer’s pharmaceutical division generates ~€18 billion annually with 28.7% EBITDA margins. The division’s second best-selling drug (Xarelto) will face increasing generic competition in Canada and Europe

This article was written by

Matthew Fry
141 Followers
Undergraduate Student studying Finance. I write about special situations, deep and growth value stocks as well as short ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAYN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAYZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAYZF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAYRY
--
BAYZF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News