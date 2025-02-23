Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of U.S. mega-cap technology companies and investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) themed stocks. However, persistent challenges in the Eurozone, including uncertainty around interest rates, concerns surrounding the new U.S. administration’s policies as well as
Ariel Investments International Developed Markets Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of U.S. mega-cap technology companies and investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence themed stocks.
- Ariel International Composite declined -4.98% gross of fees (-5.12% net of fees) in the quarter, ahead of MSCI EAFE and MSCI EAFE Value Indices, which returned -8.11% and -7.12%, respectively.
- The stock market dynamics of 2024 highlight a transformative shift in the global economy, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence and geopolitical fragmentation.
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. We model these behaviors in everything we do.