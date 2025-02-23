ConocoPhillips: Starting 2025 With Marathon

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips' $22 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil enhances reserves and production, adding 400,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.
  • The deal is expected to achieve $500 million in synergies within a year and supports a 34% dividend increase to $3.12 per share.
  • With oil prices around $70 per barrel, ConocoPhillips' 2024 earnings are projected at $8 per share, trading at a mere 12 times multiple.
  • Despite modest price headwinds, its strong balance sheet and disciplined sector production practices ensure continued investor returns, with a >3% dividend yield.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

ConocoPhillips Headquarters

MattGush

Towards year-end 2024, I believed that shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were starting to reveal following a $22 billion stock purchase of Marathon Oil, which added high-quality and low-cost supply.

That deal, which was announced in spring of 2024, and followed

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.63K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News