Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of U.S. mega-cap technology companies and investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) themed stocks. However, concerns surrounding the new U.S. administration’s policies, a strengthening U.S. dollar, slower economic growth in India, political turmoil in Korea and
Ariel Investments Emerging Markets Value Ex-China Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Ariel Emerging Markets Value ex-China Composite decreased - 8.56% gross of fees (-8.80% net of fees) in the quarter, falling short of the -8.12% return of the MSCI EM ex-China Index.
- We initiated five new positions in the quarter.
- Uncertainty surrounding the potential impact of the new U.S. administration’s policies on Emerging Market equities presents an attractive entry point to one of the most mispriced asset classes in the world.
