CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO), a shopping center REIT, reported its Q4 and full-year 2024 results after market close on February 20.
CTO Realty: Why This 7.8% Dividend Yield Doesn't Excite Me
Summary
- CTO Realty Growth's Q4 results beat expectations, but guidance for 2025 suggests a decline in AFFO and FFO per share and came in below estimates.
- The stock looks fairly valued, trading near book value with a 7.8% dividend yield, but share dilution and low growth potential are concerns.
- The company's investments have lower yields than the cost to issue shares, leading to minimal per-share growth and questioning the benefit of share issuances.
- While suitable for risk-averse income investors, CTO Realty is unlikely to notably outperform the broader market, making it a "Hold" for now.
