Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for retinal diseases causing blindness. KOD's novel Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Design [ABCD] platform designs drugs with enhanced durability and efficacy. This is important because they can get candidates that require fewer doses. Currently, their pipeline includes
Kodiak Sciences: Anti-VEGF Could Win Nicely On Retinal Disorders
Summary
- Kodiak Sciences basically uses a novel biopolymer conjugate platform to develop more durable, next-generation retinal disease therapies.
- Today, KOD’s pipeline includes Phase 3 candidates for DR, RVO, and wet AMD, targeting an $18 billion TAM by 2028.
- The main catalyst to watch now is their upcoming pivotal data in 2026 that could lead to FDA approval by 2027.
- KOD also recently partnered up with Nona Biosciences to enhance its ability to develop multi-target, human monoclonal antibodies.
- From a valuation perspective, I also think KOD trades near cash value with a strong runway into 2026. So, I believe it’s a decent “Buy” at these levels.
