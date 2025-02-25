Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) have finally rebounded to the $80 level, which has been a historical level on the high side over the past decade. Back in October of 2023, I had discussed Citigroup as my top value idea when the share price
Citigroup: Undervalued And Trading At A Discount To Book Value Despite Rallying
Summary
- Citigroup shares have rebounded to $80, up 94.51% since October 2023, outperforming the S&P 500's 37.49% gain.
- Citigroup's 2024 performance showed a 3% revenue increase, 37% net income growth, and significant restructuring, making it undervalued compared to peers.
- Citigroup's strong balance sheet, low loan-to-deposit ratio, and $20 billion share buyback program position it for continued growth in 2025.
- Despite risks, Citigroup's restructuring and focus on profitable segments should drive further profitability and share price appreciation above book value in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.