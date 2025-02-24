Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) reported 4Q24 results with revenue beating consensus as GMV came in better than expected. This resulted in non-GAAP operating profit and net income ahead of consensus. Management guidance for 1Q25 was also slightly
Vipshop: Fundamental Challenges Remain
Summary
- Vipshop's 4Q24 revenue beat consensus, but underlying fundamentals remain weak, with flat GMV growth and declining active buyers and orders.
- Overreliance on Super VIP membership and the apparel segment poses risks, while non-apparel categories underperform despite government subsidies.
- Lack of global exposure limits growth potential compared to peers like PDD and Alibaba; better cash allocation towards overseas markets is recommended.
- VIPS' current valuation is compelling at less than 6x forward earnings, but caution is advised until stable GMV recovery is evident; prefer PDD and Meituan.
