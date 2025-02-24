Revaluing U.S. Gold Reserves While Paying Down Debt? What A Concept

Feb. 23, 2025 9:43 PM ET, , , , , , ,
Gary Tanashian
63.19K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Revaluing US gold reserves could significantly boost the nation's asset base, while cutting government waste will allow debt paydown.
  • The potential revaluation of gold and reducing debt could revolutionize the economy, despite the current economic and societal challenges.
  • Re-shoring industries sacrificed for financial sector gains could reduce the wealth gap and strengthen the economy's industrial base.
  • Major changes are needed to sustain the economy, and revaluing gold, cutting waste, and re-shoring industries are crucial steps.

Gold Bar Background

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

If the whispers of revaluing the US gold reserves prove true, it could be an instant boon to the peoples' (currently debt-addled) asset base

[edit] Per the article's comments, a reader asks how a revaluation of gold

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian
63.19K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (https://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
GDX--
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
GDXJ--
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News