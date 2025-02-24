|Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All performance assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains and represents returns of the Investor Class shares. The investment return and principal value of an investment will
Ariel Investments Ariel Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Ariel Global Fund traded -3.66% lower in the quarter, lagging the -0.99% return posted by the MSCI ACWI Index, but ahead of the -4.71% decline of the MSCI ACWI Value Index.
- In addition to purchasing Italian bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi, we initiated eight new positions during the quarter.
- The stock market dynamics of 2024 highlight a transformative shift in the global economy, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence and geopolitical fragmentation.
