Defensive, Sector-Based Dividend Growth: 6 Opportunities And One Special Highlight (Part 1)
Summary
- Dividend growth investing can offer high-quality stocks, with small dividends growing in the 10-15% range, providing impressive investment opportunities.
- Diversified, large-cap companies with strong revenue, earnings, and dividend growth, are reliable characteristics of such dividend growth companies investors can count on.
- The companies I'll highlight have strong insider holdings, reliable growing dividends, and current or potential for share buybacks, offering stability and potentially strong capital gains.
- I rate these companies as buys to diversify from concentrated technology investments, with more companies to be discussed in the next series.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSCI, INTU, ELV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.