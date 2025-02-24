Block: I Have Been Waiting For This Drop

Feb. 23, 2025 11:30 PM ETBlock, Inc. (XYZ) StockXYZ
The Asian Investor
28.23K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Block's Q4 results missed expectations, despite double-digit growth in Cash App and Square, especially in the Cash App segment.
  • Block's robust earnings report highlights impressive gross profit growth and a strong profitability profile.
  • The Fintech is seeing consistent capital inflows in the Cash App segment, although its Cash App Card user growth has moderated.
  • Despite higher valuation than PayPal, Block's strong EPS growth projection and consistent profitability make it an attractive deal for growth investors.
  • Risks include potential slowing of Cash App Card adoption and weakening gross profit growth, but the current valuation offers a bargain given Block's growth.

Digital Dollar. Technology Concepts

BlackJack3D

Cash App-related momentum once again carried Block's (NYSE:XYZ) financial results in the fourth fiscal quarter, yet the Fintech's results missed consensus bottom and top line estimates. However, Block saw double-digit top line growth in both of its core segments, Cash App

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
28.23K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XYZ, PYPL, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XYZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XYZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XYZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News