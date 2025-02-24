Every Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) investor is probably biting their nails to the quick about what will happen to their investment come February 26, when the company announces its all-important Q4 and full-fiscal 2025 earnings. Will NVDA manage to
Nvidia Q4 Preview: Don't Underestimate Jensen Huang, Don't Panic, Check These 3 Metrics
Summary
- Nvidia's upcoming Q4 and FY-25 earnings report is critical, with key metrics like $38.2 billion in Q4 revenue and 85-cent EPS under scrutiny.
- Focus on actual dollar increases in revenue, not just percentages, to understand Nvidia's true growth and avoid panic selling.
- Nvidia's cautious Q4 guidance, presumably due to Blackwell delays, may have been conservative, with strong Q1 2026 prospects from new announcements in January.
- Increased operating expenses in Q4, especially in sales, marketing, and R&D, signal strong future growth, particularly with Blackwell and Hopper products now fully available.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.