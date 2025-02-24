Why I'm Holding SMCI Heading Into The Filing Deadline, And How I'm Managing Risk

Yiannis Zourmpanos
8.91K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • SMCI faces a February 25 deadline, with the market pricing in an ~80% chance of timely filing.
  • Put prices surged 30%, call prices dropped 20%, and max pain sits at $45 (19.7% below the current price).
  • Large investors were active above $59, but the lack of buying below $56 suggests caution and potential downside risk.
  • Market makers selling puts hedge by shorting SMCI shares, increasing downside pressure if the stock declines further.
  • Holding SMCI but adding a protective put at $50 to ensure upside participation while guarding against worst-case risk.
Trading chart and analytics on digital display. Trade like a Pro concept background. Crypto Currency trading interface

da-kuk

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage on December 4, where I issued a strong buy rating on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), the stock has outperformed with a 34% return and nearly doubled since I initially loaded up

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
8.91K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News