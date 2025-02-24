SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) share price has been weak after the release of 4Q24 results on 27 Jan 2025. Share price had fallen almost 18% in two weeks until a recent rebound late last week. While 4Q24 results delivered a double beat
- SoFi's share price fell 18% post-4Q24 results despite double beat in revenue and EPS, due to conservative 2025 EPS guidance and skepticism about 2026 projections.
- CEO Anthony Noto has subtly raised 2026 guidance during the BofA conference with >25% revenue CAGR in 2023-26 (from 20-25%) and 20% NPM and 20-30% ROE in the long term.
- I estimate SoFi to deliver $0.76 EPS in 2026 given the upgraded guidance, very close to the high bar of the EPS guidance of $0.8.
- I rate SoFi stock a Strong Buy with a $19 price target based on 25x FY26 P/E. Considering the strong guidance track record, my PT could raise to $23 under a blue-sky scenario.
