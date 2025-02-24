Rejected At All-Time Highs - Negative Expectation Breaker Means Reassessment

Feb. 24, 2025 4:08 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), , , , , , ,
The Momentum Weekly
2.68K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The market's sharp reversal at all-time highs and increased volume prompt a heightened risk posture.
  • Growth stocks, particularly in the MicroSectors FANG+ ETN and IWP, show significant damage, indicating a shift to a risk-off appetite among market makers.
  • Despite geopolitical uncertainties and economic concerns, Bitcoin remains stable, though it may weaken if the risk-off trend continues.
  • Current portfolio adjustments include trimming positions and a limited watch list, with a focus on cash readiness for future opportunities.

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Market Analysis - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ)

I wrote last week that with the market breaking out of its wedge and towards all-time highs, my bias was bullish until the market gave me feedback otherwise. I did also note

This article was written by

The Momentum Weekly
2.68K Followers
Let's take a look at the charts....

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC, SE, DOCS, BBAI, INOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy or sell shares at any time. Nothing here should be considered financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor before buying or selling any security.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News