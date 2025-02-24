With the stock market continuing to hover near all-time highs, it’s an excellent time for investors to deploy careful stock picking and ditch lower-quality stocks, particularly those with trouble achieving significant growth. In my view, we’re due for a 10-15% correction this
Match Group: A Value Trap With Worrying Drop In Paid Users (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Match Group reported very disappointing user results in Q4, with Tinder paid users sharply dropping off and Hinge growth stalling.
- The company's plan to hit 4-6% revenue growth annually through FY27, as well as $3 billion in FCF over 3 years, seems a tough bar to hit.
- On top of slowing growth at Hinge, Hinge has a 20-point operating margin deficit to Tinder. Revenue mixing out of Tinder and into Hinge is a headwind to profits.
- Despite a seemingly attractive valuation at ~11x FCF, Match Group is a value trap due to declining payers, growth, and margins. Sell and invest elsewhere.
