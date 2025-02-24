Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is a health and wellness company with operations in 95 nations through six million independent distributors in a direct selling and multi-level marketing model (or MLM for short). Its products include things like weight management, targeted nutrition, fitness, skincare, and body care
Herbalife: The Battleground Stock Is Showing Some Turnaround Potential
Summary
- Herbalife still operates in 95 countries using a direct selling and MLM model with six million independent distributors.
- Currently, HLF is facing declining sales volumes, which have been partly offset by price increases. However, it remains uncertain how sustainable this is in the long run.
- Post-FTC settlement, I think HLF has “sanitized” its business model, even though it has indeed made it more challenging to grow its MLM business. The good news is its focus.
- They have a mixed regional performance, in particular with China struggling while Asia Pacific stabilizes. Additionally, its recruitment and sales leaders numbers have been encouraging in Q4 and 2024.
- Based on EV/EBITDA metrics, HLF is undeniably still priced at a steep discount. However, at this point, I believe the risk-reward equation is more favorable for the bulls. Hence, I rate it a speculative “Buy” for the short term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.