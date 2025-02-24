Bullish On Schlumberger For The Long Run: Key Levels To Watch (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 24, 2025 8:00 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB) StockSLB
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Our analysis of Schlumberger offers favorable risk-reward opportunities by identifying the synergy between fundamentals and crowd behavior.
  • Combining fundamental analysis with Elliott Wave Theory provides a comprehensive approach to stock valuation and market trends in stocks like SLB.
  • The current analysis of SLB suggests a potential rally to new highs, with specific levels guiding and confirming future price movements.
  • Having a structured system in place is crucial for managing risk and preserving capital in the dynamic market environment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Light-up arrow pointing up

Richard Drury

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

We like this one from a risk versus reward perspective. In fact, that is one of the key benefits of our methodology and what draws many successful investors to

This article was written by

Stock Waves
10.81K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SLB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News