One of the central problems of living off of your money is that you don't know how long you will live, and you don't know how the markets will perform in the future. Therefore, unless you only spend interest and dividends, you
Live Long And Prosper: How Single Premium Immediate Annuities Can Help You Beat The System
Summary
- Annuities get a bad rap because many annuity products that are sold aggressively are complex and loaded with fees.
- However, you have a key advantage over insurance companies that sell plain-vanilla single premium immediate annuities (SPIAs). You have asymmetric information about your health that the insurance company doesn't have.
- If you're sufficiently healthy, you can use this information to get over 100 cents of net present value for each dollar you put in.
- Similarly, the healthier you are compared to the general population, the better the tax treatment of your annuity investments will be over your lifetime.
- In these cases, SPIA annuities pay more than Treasury bonds, have some tax advantages, and are potentially quite useful for early and standard-age retirees.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.