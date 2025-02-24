Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is an interesting company that I consider fairly valued by my reverse discounted cash flow analysis. In the DCF, the terminal multiple is the most important factor that, in the case of Cadence, should persist at
Cadence Design Systems: Strong Compounder But Lacks The Growth I Desire
Summary
- Cadence Design Systems stock is fairly valued with limited downside, in the long run, due to its stable, recurring business and strong position in analog semiconductor design.
- Despite its strengths, Cadence's growth is slower than desired, leading to a hold rating.
- Cadence's investment in AI tools and R&D enhances productivity and ARPU, offering long-term growth potential.
- Financially, Cadence outperforms Synopsys in gross margins and FCF/EC, but faces risks from decreasing margins and competition from Chinese EDA companies.
