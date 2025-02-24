I assigned a ‘Strong Buy’ to Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in December 2024, highlighting the production ramp in custom silicon. I think Marvell will disclose more information about its latest XPU architecture with integrated
Marvell Q4 Preview: XPU Architecture With Integrated Co-Packaged Optics
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating for Marvell Technology stock with a one-year target price of $140, driven by custom silicon production ramp-up.
- Marvell's XPU architecture with integrated co-packaged optics enhances connections, supporting Hyperscalers and AI model companies, providing cost-effective alternatives to Nvidia and AMD.
- Marvell's data center business, representing 72.6% of revenue, is a primary growth driver, expected to grow by 50% in FY26 and FY27.
- Key risks include tariff impacts and geopolitical issues, particularly with China, which represents 43% of Marvell's total revenue.
