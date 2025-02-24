i-80 Gold: Progress In Capitalization Strategy, Development Of Gold Projects In Nevada Drive Stock Recovery

Alberto Abaterusso
1.77K Followers
(23min)

Summary

  • Recommend a "Hold" rating for i-80 Gold Corp. due to its positive correlation with rising gold prices and recent operational progress.
  • IAU:CA's upside catalysts include higher gold prices, improved earnings potential, and promising drilling results from key projects like McCoy-Cove and Archimedes.
  • Investment risk is mitigated by Nevada's gold-rich environment and proximity to infrastructure, supporting the company's growth and development plans.
  • Investors should hold IAUX stock and wait for a pullback before adding, given the stock's overbought levels and positive outlook for gold prices.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

A 'Hold' Rating for Shares of i-80 Gold Corp.

This analysis recommends a “Hold” rating on the publicly traded shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX:IAU:CA).

About its own profile, i-80 Gold Corp. says:

“i-80 Gold Corp. is a

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.77K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAU:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAU:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAUX
--
IAU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News