The Materials sector has outperformed so far in 2025. Specifically, the agricultural industry has done well; the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) has handily outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. This
Nutrien: The Downtrend Is Done, Dividend Hike And Technicals Are Evidence
Summary
- The Materials sector, particularly the agricultural industry, has outperformed in 2025, with the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF leading the way.
- Nutrien offers value with an attractive yield, improved Q4 performance, and bullish technical signals suggesting a potential rise to $70.
- Despite mixed Q4 results, Nutrien's positive outlook, cost-cutting efforts, and high dividend yield underscore cautious optimism and potential EPS upgrades.
- Key risks include retail competition, global macro weakness, geopolitical tensions, and weather impacts, but the technical breakout and valuation support a buy rating.
