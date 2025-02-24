There's a generally relaxed tone to Warren Buffett's 2024 Annual Shareholder Letter, as well there should be after a year of record earnings. It is carefully balanced and measured, and as such, a number of questions are left unanswered or answered
Berkshire Annual Report: What Buffett Said And What He Didn't Say
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway had a good year in 2024, helped by the good return on Treasury Bills added as Buffett sold well over a hundred billion dollars in stocks.
- The Buffett Shareholder letter gave praise to his five Japanese trading companies and saluted the great year in P/C insurance, also citing the future successor for ability to make large acquisitions.
- Reading between the lines, the huge cash position and absence of buybacks show a very bearish view of the equity market as a whole.
- The huge sales demoting Apple to a moderate position come from desire to raise cash and Apple's priceyness; there is no mention of sales of BAC, so we must wait.
