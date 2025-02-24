AIEQ: An Example Of AI Failure

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF holds 157 stocks selected and weighted every month with an AI model.
  • The sector breakdown, top holdings and ratios may change from one month to the next, making fundamental analysis unreliable.
  • I renew my Sell rating due to lackluster return, high volatility, high fees and excessive turnover.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Bursting Ai Balloon

Devrimb

This article updates my review of AIEQ published in July 2024, in light of current holdings and recent performance.

AIEQ strategy

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) was launched on 10/17/2017 and tracks the AI Powered Equity

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.93K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIEQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AIEQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIEQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News