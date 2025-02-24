Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Alibaba Bets $52B On AI, Cloud

Robert Way

Alibaba (BABA) to invest over $52 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure over next three years. (00:24) Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:JTKWY) for €4.1B in all-cash deal. (01:41) Shein's 2024 profit dropped nearly 40%: report. (02:35)

This is an abridged transcript.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) on Monday unveiled plans to invest at least 380 billion yuan ($52.44 billion) in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next three years.

The investment, which exceeds Alibaba’s total AI and cloud spending over the past decade, comes as global competition between the United States, China, and Europe heats up.

The e-commerce giant had said it had plans to invest in the sector while announcing its results. During its latest earnings call, Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu emphasized that cloud computing remains Alibaba’s clearest revenue driver in AI, with demand for AI hosting services surging.

Alibaba‘s Cloud Intelligence Group’s revenue—excluding revenue from Alibaba-consolidated subsidiaries—grew 11% year-over-year for the three months ended December 31.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been developing large language models, or LLMs, to compete with its Western and local rivals. Last month, the company unveiled its Qwen2.5-VL model, which it said fared better than Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI’s GPT-4o, Amazon (AMZN)-backed Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Gemini 2.0 Flash in math, document analysis, video analysis and question-answering evaluations.

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) (OTCPK:PROSF) announces plans to acquire Just Eat Takeaway's (OTCPK:TKAYF) (OTCPK:JTKWY) entire issued share capital for €20.30 per share via an all-cash public offer on the Amsterdam exchange for €4.1 billion ($4.3 billion).

The all-cash offer represents a 49% premium to the 3-month VWAP and a 22% premium to its highest share price in three months. The stock closed at €12.43 on Friday.

Just Eat Takeaway is a food delivery platform in 17 international markets. It generated €26.3 billion in GTV in 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA of €460 million.

The deal is subject to customary pre-offer and offer conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals.

Shein’s profit reportedly dropped by more than a third last year, ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering in London.

The Financial Times reported Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter that Shein’s 2024 profit sank nearly 40% to $1B, pressured by a poor final three months and competition from Temu (PDD), the sources said.

According to the report, the people said sales rose 19% to $38B, and one said the numbers came from internal projections ahead of final results.

Bloomberg reported last week that Shein had been under pressure to cut its valuation to around $30B ahead of the IPO in the UK.

According to Bloomberg, shareholders suggested that the change was needed to get the IPO across the finish line.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Bybit hack: $1.5B stolen from ethereum wallet in largest ever crypto heist

Elon Musk’s DOGE laying off workers at the auto safety agency overseeing Tesla - report

'Captain America: Brave New World' crashes in second weekend

Catalyst watch:

The post-IPO quiet period expires on Smithfield Foods (SFD) and Beta Bionics (BBNX) to free up analysts to post ratings.

The tender offer for QXO's hostile takeover bid of Beacon Roofing (BECN) will expire.

Applied Materials (AMAT) management will participate in a panel discussion during the SPIE 2025 conference.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is flat at $70/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $95,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 0.6%. The market in Japan was closed due to a holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket:Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) shares gained 3% after the company announced plans to acquire all outstanding common shares of Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) in a court-approved deal.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Chicago Fed National Activity Index

