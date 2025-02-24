In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, ETFs, and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.
The 1-Minute Market Report February 22, 2025
Summary
- The best performer last week was Asia, led by China. The worst performer was Blockchain, as Bitcoin ended the week at $95,600. That's down from the recent high water mark of $108,100.
- The best-performing groups last week were Emerging Market stocks and US Defensive stocks.
- After leading the market higher for the last two years, the Mag 7 are now a drag on the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis. 66% of all stocks in the S&P 1500 were down last week, while 30% were up and 4% were unchanged.
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.
