Given my reverse DCF, I believe Varonis sits in fair value territory. Usually, I buy high quality companies at fair value with high teens growth that should persist for some years. Varonis is differentiated, has powerful solutions but I dislike the fact
Varonis: MDDR - Second Line Of Defense Plays Second Fiddle To Other Cybersecurity Functions
Summary
- Varonis is fairly valued with strong differentiation but lacks the high growth I seek, leading me to rate it a hold.
- Varonis specializes in data visibility and ransomware protection, but its MDDR acts as a second line of defense, reducing its priority.
- The transition to SaaS will enhance cross-selling, reduce churn, and improve customer lifetime value.
- Despite high gross margins and no net debt, Varonis' second-line defense position and slower response times, than the fastest ransomware, present significant risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.